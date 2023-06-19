News you can trust since 1849
St Oswald's Hospice marks Children's Hospice Week with inspirational stories

St Oswald's Hospice will spend the week sharing inspirational stories of children and their families as the charity marks Children's Hospice Week.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST- 2 min read

The hospice provides outstanding, specialist and expert care to adults and children with life-limiting conditions, and for their families too.

Children’s Hospice Week 2023 (19 - 25 th June), organised by Together for Short Lives, will celebrate children’s hospice and palliative care services across the UK, and the seriously ill children and young people they support.

Throughout #ChildrensHospiceWeek powerful stories of inspirational families, showing how important children’s hospices are for the 99,000 seriously ill children across the country will be shared.

Angela Egdell, Director of Care Services, is proud of the service that the hospice provides for children and their families.

Dad Stephen Pape with daughter Sophie who has cerebral palsyDad Stephen Pape with daughter Sophie who has cerebral palsy
Dad Stephen Pape with daughter Sophie who has cerebral palsy

She said: “Children’s Hospice Week allows us to show you what your support for St Oswald’s Hospice allows us to achieve – happy children and young adults, receiving the best care and making memories is what it’s all about."

Georgia Whitley, Junior Sister at St Oswald’s Hospice said: “St Oswald’s Hospice is like a home-from-home for our families. We get to know them so we can support them really well.

“The hospice is a lovely, warm place to be and I feel very lucky to be part of the team. We have qualified nurses, including children’s nurses and learning disability nurses, and that’s really reassuring for families to know their children are being cared for in a safe environment.”

To find out more about St Oswald’s Hospice services or how you can support, visit: www.stoswaldsuk.org

To make a donation to St Oswald’s Hospice, text CHILDRENS to 70450 to donate £5 now. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you’ll be opting into hearing more from us.

If you would like to donate but don’t wish to hear more from St Oswald's Hospice, please text CHILDRENSNOINFO instead.

