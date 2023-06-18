Tasting Dicksons limited edition pie ‘It was like a big hug wrapped in pastry’

As part of their 70 year anniversary celebrations, North East butchers Dicksons, which was founded in South Shields in 1953 by Michael Irwin and his wife Helen Dickson, have released a special limited edition pie.

The pie which has been available since Monday, June 5 in Dickson shops across the North East is made up of traditional ingredients which have been enjoyed in the region for decades, ham and pease pudding.

I ventured to the Dicksons shop on Boldon Lane in South Shields to try one of their brand-new special anniversary pies.

At first sight before even tasting the pie I was fairly impressed, as although a smaller sized pie it was deep filled with a generous, signature Dicksons top crust.

I cut myself a generous slice and bit into it - and it was delicious. I do like ham and pease pudding but I wouldn’t say I’m a huge fan, however this pie certainly changed that.

In the past, ham and pease pudding has been used together to make winter soups. However, with the combination of the ingredients inside of a thick crust, it made for a wonderful summer version of the dish - a perfect addition to a summer BBQ, in my opinion.

Dicksons certainly knew what they were doing by making this pie their special 70 year anniversary dish, as it is the epitome of the North East. The ingredients they chose have been enjoyed by the region’s generations for years.

Dicksons limited edition 70 year anniversary pie is available now.

It was like a big hug from Dicksons wrapped in pastry, and the perfect way to celebrate years of providing delicious, savoury treats to the North East.