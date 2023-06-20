The Eco Stall’s Handmade ‘Creamy Dreamy’ Soap Bar has won a Bronze Award in the Soap Bar Category at the twelfth annual Free From Skincare Awards 2023 which celebrates free from cosmetics, skincare and haircare products.

The business is run by triplets Gayle, Samantha and Melanie from East Boldon and specialise in creating eco-friendly and sustainable items such as soap, skincare, haircare, cleaning products and more with zero waste in mind.

Speaking of the award the sisters' said: “We are ecstatic and very proud to have been awarded Bronze for our luxury Creamy Dreamy Bar which is deeply nourishing for your face and body.

"To receive such an accolade only 11 months after launching our handmade soap brand is such a proud moment for us!”

The Creamy Dreamy Bar is a two tone bar infused with french pink clay which is known to deliver on skin tone and radiance, whilst the coconut milk infusion delivers regenerative properties for the skin. It is also rich in fatty acids which provides excellent anti aging benefits and beautifies the skin.

The Eco Stall handmade soap

The sisters' added: “As we are from a skin care background of 20 years we were very clear in our direction of creating natural skin care with honest and result driven intentions whilst ensuring it is a pleasure and a joyful experience for our customers.

"We will be releasing our new range of Oatmilk Soap Bars any day now, as well as offering wholesale to other national businesses, of which, we are very excited about!”

Awards' Director, Alex Gazzola said: "To be both a relatively new brand and a first-time participant in our Awards, and to come away with a medal, is a terrific achievement.

“Gayle, Samantha and Melanie have done wonderfully well, and have clearly hit the ground running.”