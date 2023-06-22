Gary Thomas, coach of Jarrow Lionesses U10's and Peter Kane, coach of Jarrow Tigers U9's are hosting a charity football match in a bid to raise money for the two teams.

Instead of the girls playing, the match will be against their parents and coaches in a seven aside game who will be led out onto the pitch by their children.

Jarrow Lionesses U10's and Jarrow Tigers U9's

All funds raised will be split equally between the two teams to help continue with the development of the first as well as funding for new equipment, strips and training gear.

Gary said: "It'll definitely be a good laugh on the day and the kids will get to stand on the side lines screaming at their parents for a change.

"Funding events like this are so important for the teams as there's always something to pull money out for whether it be strips or treats for the girls it's never ending so the more we can raise for the girls the better."

Both teams are still relatively new with many not even kicking a ball before joining the team and have performed well during their season in the Russell Foster League.

Three of the girls playing for the teams have recently received news they've been accepted onto Sunderland Early Years Training Academy. Whilst some of the other girls are waiting to hear if they've made into the Newcastle Training Academy.

Anyone can come along to support the charity football match which takes place Sunday, 20 August at Hedworthfield Community Association, 10am - 1.30pm.

