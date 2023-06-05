News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

WaterSafe urges people to use water efficiently to save on bills

Households in the UK could be missing out on making savings on their energy bills as almost half aren’t aware of the amount of gas, electricity or oil used to heat water in homes.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

Only 49% of people surveyed by WaterSafe*, the UK’s register for approved plumbers, knew energy used to heat water for washing, cooking and cleaning makes up a third of energy bills.

Around 60% of people said they would make a conscious effort to save water if they knew they could save on bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Small changes can all add up to making a big difference to using hot water more efficiently, including:

Most Popular
  • Taking a shorter shower
  • Fitting water-saving fixtures and fittings, such as tap and shower aerators, which add air into the water to maintain the flow while using less water
  • When buying new household appliances, looking for those that are water-saving and approved by the Unified Water Label Scheme.

READ MORE: North East Ambulance Service sends out call for new recruits

Households on a water meter who are billed for the amount of water they use, will also make savings on their water and wastewater bills. WaterSafe is the national register of qualified, approved contractors, supported by all UK water companies and the drinking water regulators. It was set up to promote competent installers and help keep the UK’s drinking water safe in homes and businesses.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Water tapWater tap
Water tap
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Julie Spinks, Director of WaterSafe, said: “With so many people struggling to make ends meet, it’s important to understand the link between using water more efficiently to help keep metered bills as low as possible. All WaterSafe-approved plumbers are trained in the water regulations and can advise on how to avoid wasting water.

“While we want to do all we can to support households to reduce the water they waste, it’s important to say we’re not trying to restrict use. There’s lots of info on our website watersafe.org.uk and I would also recommend contacting your local water company to see if they give away water-saving products for free."

Related topics:Water companyHousehold bills