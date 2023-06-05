Only 49% of people surveyed by WaterSafe*, the UK’s register for approved plumbers, knew energy used to heat water for washing, cooking and cleaning makes up a third of energy bills.

Around 60% of people said they would make a conscious effort to save water if they knew they could save on bills and reduce their carbon footprint.

Small changes can all add up to making a big difference to using hot water more efficiently, including:

Taking a shorter shower

Fitting water-saving fixtures and fittings, such as tap and shower aerators, which add air into the water to maintain the flow while using less water

When buying new household appliances, looking for those that are water-saving and approved by the Unified Water Label Scheme.

Households on a water meter who are billed for the amount of water they use, will also make savings on their water and wastewater bills. WaterSafe is the national register of qualified, approved contractors, supported by all UK water companies and the drinking water regulators. It was set up to promote competent installers and help keep the UK’s drinking water safe in homes and businesses.

Water tap

Julie Spinks, Director of WaterSafe, said: “With so many people struggling to make ends meet, it’s important to understand the link between using water more efficiently to help keep metered bills as low as possible. All WaterSafe-approved plumbers are trained in the water regulations and can advise on how to avoid wasting water.