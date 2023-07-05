News you can trust since 1849
LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla says her first word

Layla marked yet another milestone as she said her first word which happened to be ‘mam’.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 5th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST- 2 min read

Layla has definitely found her voice as she began shouting “mam” at the weekend and hasn't stopped since. It was such a lovely feeling hearing her say “mam” as her first word and I even managed to catch it on video.

She looks so proud of herself that she can say “mam” and uses every opportunity to babble my name to me which is just as cute as the first time each time I hear it. 

Layla enjoying her activity chairLayla enjoying her activity chair
Layla enjoying her activity chair

I love that she’s beginning to talk now as she learns to make little sounds with her voice and it’s much better than hearing screaming or crying. 

I remember Elijah’s first word being “dada” as much I tried to drum “mam” into him it was always going to be “dada” and I think that’s because Elijah is a daddy’s boy and I guess Layla is a mammy’s girl. 

There are so many special moments in the first year of a baby’s life and this was certainly one of them. Watching them grow and learn each day as they develop their personalities is so wonderful to be part of and I can't wait to watch her keep reaching milestones.

This is just the beginning of her learning to talk and before long she’ll be able to say plenty more words but I wonder what her next word will be. 

Do you remember what your little one’s first word was?

