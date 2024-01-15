A look back at life in South Tyneside 20 years ago in 16 photos
Memories of life in South Tyneside back in 2004.
It's hard to believe 2004 was two decades ago but somehow it was.
What do you remember most about 2014? Did you have a child, get married or start a new job?
We'd dived into our archives and had a look at what was going on in South Tyneside in 2004.
Let's take a trip down memory and see who you can spot.
