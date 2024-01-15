Memories of life in South Tyneside back in 2004.

It's hard to believe 2004 was two decades ago but somehow it was.

What do you remember most about 2014? Did you have a child, get married or start a new job?

We'd dived into our archives and had a look at what was going on in South Tyneside in 2004.

Let's take a trip down memory and see who you can spot.

1 . Super at St Margaret's Mums and toddlers at St Margaret's in South Shields raised £500 for charity thanks to their 2004 tea party. Photo: IB Photo Sales

2 . Brilliant in Boldon Boldon Cuts under-8s were wearing this cool strip in 2004. Photo Sales

3 . Having a ball in Hebburn Library Back to 2004 when fancy dress was the order of the day at the Hebburn Library Christmas party Photo: CL Photo Sales