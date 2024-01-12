Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside cleaning firm 'Cleaner Holmes' has branded its first year in business a success and is hoping for more success in 2024.

The firm is ran by Daryl Homes who works alongside his partner Kaylee and his brothers Robert and Sean.

Cleaner Holmes specialise in all aspects of cleaning including window cleaning for domestic and commercial properties, jet washing, carpet cleaning, gutter cleaning and unblocking as well as domestic cleaning which is overseen by Kaylee.

Cleaner Holmes carrying out window cleaning

Daryl who is originally from South Shields spent years working away from home in asbestos removal before settling in Rye, East Sussex.

Last year Daryl and Kaylee made the decision to move to South Shields and make a go of the cleaning business and have never looked back.

Daryl said: "I spent so much time working away and missed out on a lot with my daughter who's almost 10 that I didn't want the same for my son who's just a baby. I wanted something that was more flexible for the kids.

"The first year has been a huge success as I was determined to make it that way.

"I never want to have to work away from the kids again which is why I work so hard building up my reputation and securing work for the business."

Looking ahead to 2024 Daryl aims to continue securing more work across the borough with the possibility of expanding outside of the area.

More work would also mean Daryl could increase his workforce. As Cleaner Holmes is a family run business Daryl hopes to offer positions to family where possible.