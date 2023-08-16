LIFE IS LOVELY: A magical moment watching my mam get married

Last Saturday I got to spend a very special day with my mam as she married her partner Alan of eight years at a beautiful venue.

It doesn't seem like two minutes ago since my mam told me she and Alan had booked their wedding last year and soon enough the day came around and what a lovely day it was.

Having being a bride myself I know how nerve-wracking the day can be from getting ready to walking down the aisle with all eyes on you.

My mam on her wedding day

Understandably in the build up to the big day my mam was feeling anxious but all went to plan and as she walked down the aisle all of the guests stood in awe at what a beautiful bride she made.

It was a joyous occasion with family and friends celebrating a magical day between two people.

As with any wedding you always hope the weather will be okay particularly with how unpredictable British weather can be. Despite some rain at the start of the day it soon cleared up which made for some lovely photos in the garden.

My mam and I on her wedding day

I'm glad the weather did turn out well as it meant Elijah got to spend time playing outside with some frisbees he'd found taking it in turns to drag his dad, myself and his uncle Adam outside to play with him. Can I just add that a dress and heels aren't the best attire for playing frisbee in but needs must.

The whole day was wonderful from start to finish with tasty food, beautiful décor and pleasant staff and now we have so many photos to remind us of the fabulous day.