LIFE IS LOVELY: Accepting that the baby stage has come to an end

As Layla now toddles about so freely, it's made me realise she's no longer a baby and that stage is well and truly over.

As a parent I know I've been guilty of saying 'I can't wait for them to be older' when times were hard during Elijah and Layla's baby stages but you don't realise just how quick they grow up.

You spend so much time absorbing all that baby love that it's over before you know it and there's no going back.

With Layla being the youngest I feel like I've tried to keep her my baby for longer knowing every first I experienced with her has also been a last for me.

As I recently got rid of a lot of baby items I've accepted that chapter of my life is closed.

It's things like never being pregnant again even though the last six weeks were awful both times to the moment the midwife first hands you your baby that I will never experience again.

Remembering just how precious those newborn scrunches were or giving them a bottle for the first time soon becomes a thing of the past.

People always ask if we will have any more children and whilst I do feel broody from time to time there are a number of factors as to why we won't be having any more children.

Whilst I know we won't have anymore children I remember how lucky I am to have my two rainbow children.

Although growing up is inevitable, sometimes it would be nice to keep them wrapped up as my little babies forever.