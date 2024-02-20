Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those considering a career change have the opportunity to join the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) NHS Foundation Trust, one of the nation's largest ambulance service trusts, delivering emergency care and patient transport from the Scottish Borders to North Yorkshire, serving a population of 2.6 million people.

Roles available within the ambulance service include entry-level positions such as, integrated care assistants, clinical care assistants and health advisors as well as jobs for experienced healthcare professionals including qualified paramedics and advanced practitioners.

Louise Carbado, head of human resources at NEAS, said: “We started a recruitment drive last year and we’ve already had over 10,000 applications and offered over 700 jobs during that time, but we are still on the lookout for more people to join our fantastic team.

“Everyone who works at the ambulance service plays a vital role in saving lives and improving health outcomes for people right across the North-East.

“This is a great opportunity for people to start a new career or use their healthcare experience in a new clinical setting in a rewarding and supportive environment.”

Current staff at NEAS are playing their part in the recruitment campaign, appearing in videos on social media and campaign posters on public transport.

Sarah, senior clinical advisor

Talking about why he joined the service, NEAS health advisor, Andrew Broadbent, said: “NEAS popped up for me on Facebook. I had a look at the website, read the recruitment profile and I decided that was something I wanted to do.

“It’s something meaningful, something that’s got a purpose to it, something that I’m going to get a lot of enjoyment out of helping other people. When I retire, I can look back and be proud.”

Aligned with the broader NHS, NEAS provides its team members with a host of benefits, support, encouragement, learning and development opportunities, as well as the chance to improve their careers with the recent introduction of an improved relocation package to attract senior advanced staff from further afield.

Flexible working is also available, helping employees improve their work/life balance.

NEAS advanced practitioner, Seans Potts, said: “I’ve been working for the ambulance service for 31 years now. The best thing about working at NEAS is being able to treat the patient and give the right care to the right patient at the right time.

“And the North East itself - it’s the people, it’s the places. They’re friendly people, the beautiful countryside, it’s the best place in the world.”

Currently, the North East Ambulance Service boasts a workforce of 3,500 employees and volunteers, stationed at over 50 locations throughout the region and managing a fleet of over 600 vehicles.

It takes pride in its inclusive approach as an employer, placing high value on diversity. The Trust participated in accreditation for the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion awards, including the Dyslexia Smart Award.

NEAS is a Disability Confident Leader organisation, and a ENEI Gold inclusive employer.

There are a number of staff networks representing ethnicity and faith, disability, gender and sexual orientation and gender identity.

NEAS also contributed to the ‘Discover Care’ campaign running in the south of the region with NHS partners and local council to help young people in underrepresented communities into employment.