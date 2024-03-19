LIFE IS LOVELY: C-Sections aren't the easy way out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's often the misconception that C-sections are the easy way out when it comes to childbirth as you've haven't birthed the baby naturally.

If you've been able to deliver your baby naturally then that's great, but sometimes a C-section is out of a woman's control.

I didn't birth either of my children naturally but does that make me less of a mother?

My labour with Elijah was difficult and I often describe it to people as 'traumatic' which contributed to my decision to deliver Layla via an elective C-section.

As Elijah hadn't arrived on his due date, I had to have a sweep to try and move things along followed by another sweep a few days later which again failed.

I was in so much pain as I recovered from my C-section with Layla

I then had to be induced which was the first week of lockdown back in 2020 and the rules had just changed that day meaning partners couldn't be with you until you were in active labour. Doing this part alone was hard.

Being induced was so painful and uncomfortable. It took two attempts and 16 hours before I started with contractions.

Labour was difficult and lengthy and an awful experience. The gas and air was my best friend that helped me through, but even with two epidurals and diamorphine, it's still a painful thing to go through.

As hours passed and endless pushing there was still no sign of baby. Doctors and midwives attempted to get him out with the forceps but unfortunately he got stuck. I had to make decision to go for an emergency C-section to get him out safely which I agreed to.

I don't remember much of the operation itself because of all the medication I'd be on from my 22-hour labour and feeling so tired it was all just a blur, which was probably for the best. It was no wonder Elijah got stuck as he weighed almost 10lbs.

Shortly after Elijah was born, doctors did suggest if I was to have more children I'd be best opting for elective section due to the trauma and length of the induced labour and active labour.

When I fell pregnant with Layla, I knew I'd opt for another section to avoid what had happened last time.

I felt having the planned section was better as we knew when we'd be going in and things would run much smoother.

The section couldn't have went better but it was the recovery second time round that I struggled with.

The couple of days following weren't so bad but as time went on I expected to get better not worse.

A second C-section takes longer to heal due to the scar tissue and by gosh I felt it. Doing most things had me in utter agony.

Just trying to lie down in bed or turning over had me crippled with pain. I had to really force myself to roll out of the bed just to get up because of the pain I was in.

It got so bad I would be yelping like a dog, it felt like someone was ripping my stomach open. I was prescribed some codeine to help with pain which did start to make things easier and made simple tasks more manageable.

Over the coming weeks I did manage to get back to myself but it wasn't easy getting there.