South Tyneside Council is celebrating after its Further Education and Skills Service, South Tyneside Works, retained its 'Good' rating.

Ofsted inspectors found learners "value and enjoy learning new life skills" throughout their training.

They agreed that most learners - including those with additional needs - achieve well and a high number develop the knowledge, skills and behaviours that they need to secure employment or move onto further study.

In their report inspectors highlighted that learners feel safe and know how to raise concerns if they should need to. They have a good understanding of potential risks to their safety, such as the potential risk of radicalisation from extremist groups.

South Tyneside Works supports over 3,000 adult learners each year, studying a wide range of subjects including advanced manufacturing and engineering, health and social care, and functional skills in mathematics and English. It also provides community learning courses for those looking to take their first steps to get back into work.

It also provides Study Programme courses for 16 to 19-year-olds on courses such as warehousing, construction and motor vehicle maintenance and has recently started to deliver Skills Bootcamps in manufacturing electric vehicles, HGV driving and gas engineering.

The Ofsted report says: "Leaders have designed a curriculum to meet the needs of residents, businesses and employers across South Tyneside.

"Leaders very actively engage with key employers to understand fully the skills required in each sector."

Effective sub-contracting arrangements are in place with sub-contractors positive about the support they receive from council staff which helps them continually improve the quality of the courses delivered.

Inspectors found teachers to be well-qualified subject specialists who use their understanding of the sector to ensure that learners produce high quality work aligned to the precise professional standards expected by employers.

Councillor Jane Carter, Lead Member for Education and Skills, said: "It is clear that learners in South Tyneside receive not only excellent teaching, but also benefit from effective careers information, advice and guidance to enable them to make informed choices about their future careers.

"With most learners progressing to employment, apprenticeships or further study, it is fantastic to see that the service is helping people fulfil their potential and meet their career aspirations. My thanks go to all those involved in delivering such positive outcomes."