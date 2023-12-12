LIFE IS LOVELY: Christmas fun at the caravan

Making the most of the festive season with a weekend at the caravan.

With Christmas just around the corner, we are making the most of all the festive activities and had a trip to the caravan.

With our family having caravans at Cayton Bay Holiday Park, Scarborough it's the perfect place for a little break away.

We headed there for the weekend to experience Christmas at Cayton Bay as the holiday park prepares for the festive season.

As expected it was rather cold but it didn't stop us from enjoying our weekend.

Elijah enjoying ice skating

Staff had done a great job of making the site look festive with decorations, colourful lights, a giant Christmas tree, Santa's Grotto and even some real life reindeers.

Of course all Elijah had been asking for was to go to the arcades so he could play all on the machines and win prizes and money. He loved spending his time in the arcades with his big cousins Riley and Joseph.

Layla was quite happy being fed ice cream, seeing all the decorations and playing with her flashing wand.

The site well and truly got into the festive spirit with a pop up ice rink and Elijah got to experience ice skating for the first time.

Holding on to the penguin support and Kieran for dear life he slowly shuffled along the rink with the other children and their parents.

As he got more confident he began to enjoy it more and the smile on his face said it all.

Before heading home the next day we even got a sneak peak of Santa and his elves in the restaurant whilst eating breakfast.