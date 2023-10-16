LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah and Layla are all partied out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We had a busy day on Saturday as we had not one but two parties to attend which meant double the cake.

Everything seems happens at once and low and behold juggling two parties on the same day can be tiring but we managed it.

First up we had a christening to attend in the morning which then went on to celebrations where Elijah used up most of his energy.

As he was with friends he'd only occasionally come back to the table to grab a quick bite to eat before rushing back out to the bouncy castle jumping around having fun.

He then had a quick transformation from a hyper Elijah to Spider-Man as he got his face painted to look like his favourite superhero. Spider-Man seemed to be a popular choice with many of the kids for the face painting.

To complete his look he also had a balloon sword which he may have whacked me with a fair few times.

Elijah Spider-Man

As Layla was too little to join in she instead made the most of the buffet sampling anything she could get her hands on. Like I said in my column last week that girl is not shy when it comes to food.

It was difficult to drag him away from the party as he was having so much fun but on we went to a tea party to celebrate a first birthday which Layla mostly slept through. All that eating had worn her out.

The tea party gave Elijah a chance to calm down after running around all afternoon and it was now his time to enjoy all the snacks as he munched on one of his favourite things - Oreos.

When Layla did eventually wake up she was grouchy with all the men at the party until she became mesmerised by the Baby Shark balloons which reminded me that next month Layla too will be celebrating her first birthday.