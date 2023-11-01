LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah and Layla were in the Halloween spirit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Halloween night brings out the ghostly ghouls and the wicked witches and is the best night for dressing up in crazy costumes.

As Elijah is very much into superheroes at the minute he decided to dress up as Venom Hulk this year and he certainly proved to be scary when he wore his mask and big Hulk gloves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emphasis on wearing the mask and Hulk gloves as he would only wear it for the photo and ditched them the whole night. Nevertheless he enjoyed the Hulk part of his costume.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Elijah and Layla dress for Halloween

This year marked Layla's first Halloween and no matter what babies always look cute in their costumes and Layla was dressed as the cutest pumpkin in the patch.

As we went out trick or treating Elijah was reluctant to knock on any doors as he was too shy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He soon plucked up the courage to knock on a door along with Kieran and I's help and soon realised the more doors he knocks on the more sweets he would get.

Whilst Layla is still too little for the sweets and to understand what was going on I think she enjoyed being out seeing the decorations and children dressed up for Halloween.

No Halloween would be complete without a visit to Stan Yanetta's annual Halloween display and as always his display didn't disappoint packed with scary skeletons, spooky spiders and more.

READ MORE: Kids raise vital funds for Hebburn Helps at Halloween rave

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of the night Elijah's sweet bucket was full to the brim of tasty treats. It's fair to say he'll be munching on those sweets for some time.

With another Halloween over I wonder what the pair of them can dress up as next year.