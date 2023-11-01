Kids raise over £1,000 for Hebburn Helps with Halloween rave event
The Halloween organised by youngsters has raised vital funds for Hebburn Helps.
A group of youngsters come together to organise a rave event for Halloween whilst raising money for an important cause.
The event held at Dougie's Tavern raised over £1,000 for Hebburn Helps which plays a vital part in supporting people across South Tyneside.
Together the children help to plan the event, make crafts for the party and assign jobs to their grown up whilst they were at school.
The money raised will go to Hebburn Helps Christmas Appeal ensuring all children receive a gift at Christmas.
Four DJs Daz King (Darren Hopkinson), CMA (Craig Adamson), Donk Duo (James Ross) and Wilson (Stephen Wilson) performed at the event for free with equipment lent from John Banks for the evening.
The children involved in organising the event include; Raya, Mya, Callum, Jessica, James, Matty, James, Jase and Jackson all aged five to 11. Other kids got involved in setting up on the day.
The vent includes various stalls providing hot dogs, tombola, games and a raffle.
Rachael Gibson who helped oversee the event with the children said: "It was a really busy night with lots of happy faces. The kids danced all night and a lot of the adults too.
"Staff were amazing and lots of people have asked when the next one is."
Rachael said there could be potential for another charity rave to take place if the kids are on board with planning another one.