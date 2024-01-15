LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah is back into the swing of his daily routine

Starting back at nursery meant we could get back into the swing of things.

Whilst Christmas and New Year may seem like some time ago, it can be hard adjusting to normal life after a busy fun-filled festive period.

Whilst it was wonderful sleeping in a bit longer over the holidays and having some lazy days it unfortunately came to and end with the return of work and school.

Elijah had certainly made the most of having a lie in and as expected getting up for the first day back at nursery was a challenge.

After a grouchy attitude and lot of pulling the quilt back over his head and pretending like I wasn't there I finally got him out of bed.

Elijah comfy on the couch

We've all been there when you just can't face getting out of bed but have to and let me tell trying to get a grouchy child out of bed certainly isn't easy.

As the days went on he got a little less grouchier and the waking up routine was thankfully becoming easier for me which may have helped with a little bribery using the Nintendo Switch.

Once he returned to nursery he was happy to be back playing with his friends and making some new friends as a few more children joined the nursery.

He was back in his happy place playing, learning and painting us some pretty pictures.

By the end of his first week at nursery the early starts and busy days had caught up with him as he was keen to go up to bed earlier than usual and snuggle in with his favourite blankie and toy bunny.

We are now back into the swing of things.....well until the next set of school holidays.