LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah is off to a flying start at nursery
Elijah is off to a great start at his new nursery.
A month has already gone by since Elijah started his new journey at a new nursery and he is doing so well.
Change can be hard for little ones but he is thriving in his new nursery and looks forward to riding his bike there every morning with his friend Tommy.
In a short space of time he has a learnt a range of new songs which he likes to sing to us when he comes home. His favourite at the moment is a 'pat-a-cake'.
It's lovely to hear about his day when he comes home telling us about the pictures he's painted, playing with the blocks or in the sand pit. He has fun every day.
Even when we can't be with Elijah all day it's great seeing what he's up to via the photos uploaded on the school's website. It's great to see him learning and playing with all of the other children.
He has already proved to his teachers just how helpful he can be as he's received a few stickers for his good behaviour and helping to tidy up. If only he tidied up his mess at home.
Whilst he has so much fun at nursery every day he's always so excited when he comes to the door to put his coat on and sees either me or his dad there to pick him up.
All the fun and games certainly tires him out as he tends to fall asleep a lot earlier than he did before he started.
I look forward to seeing how he develops during his time at nursery.