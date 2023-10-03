LIFE IS LOVELY: Elijah is off to a flying start at nursery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A month has already gone by since Elijah started his new journey at a new nursery and he is doing so well.

Change can be hard for little ones but he is thriving in his new nursery and looks forward to riding his bike there every morning with his friend Tommy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a short space of time he has a learnt a range of new songs which he likes to sing to us when he comes home. His favourite at the moment is a 'pat-a-cake'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Elijah playing at nursery

It's lovely to hear about his day when he comes home telling us about the pictures he's painted, playing with the blocks or in the sand pit. He has fun every day.

Even when we can't be with Elijah all day it's great seeing what he's up to via the photos uploaded on the school's website. It's great to see him learning and playing with all of the other children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has already proved to his teachers just how helpful he can be as he's received a few stickers for his good behaviour and helping to tidy up. If only he tidied up his mess at home.

READ MORE: Sycamore Gap fundraiser donations come from across the world

Whilst he has so much fun at nursery every day he's always so excited when he comes to the door to put his coat on and sees either me or his dad there to pick him up.

All the fun and games certainly tires him out as he tends to fall asleep a lot earlier than he did before he started.