LIFE IS LOVELY: Family fun days spent with friends

As both sets of our kids are the same age it’s ideal to have family days out with them doing things together with the kids.

Last weekend we decided to visit Holmside Park in Chester-Le-Street which filled with all kinds of activities such as soft play, inflatables, go karts, foot golf, roller skating and more. It’s a great day out for the kids if you’ve not tried it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Layla and Grayson enjoying some play time in their highchairs

Layla and I on the bouncy castle

We spent most of the day inside due to the bad weather but did get to experience some of the outdoor activities once the rain stopped. Although there was plenty to do outside it seemed Elijah and Tommy found jumping in puddles the most fun.

I think as children and adults we had the most fun inside as there was something for us all to enjoy. The boys spent hours alternating from the ball bit to the bouncy castle to the soft play area and even babies Layla and Grayson didn’t get to miss out on the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kids were full of smiles all day as they burnt out their energy and had fun together. As a parent there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing your children happy.

We may of had a bit too much fun for adults as we relived our younger days by taking on the inflatable obstacle course, zooming down the big slides and bouncing around the bouncy castle like we were children hyped up on sugar. They do say having kids brings out your inner child which it certainly did.