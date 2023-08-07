The new addition is suitable for children aged 11 and under where they can immerse themselves in the world of theatre by selecting one of the many costumes available, and take to the mini stage area, where they can perform for their adoring audience (or their grown-ups can just take some lovely photos).

Working with local software company SOFICUS, they have developed four bespoke digital games, which are designed to promote learning and creativity.

Stage Space at The Customs House

Director of Learning and Participation, Fiona Martin, said: “Stage Space is an opportunity for children of primary school age to learn more about the theatre in a fun and interactive way. It’s a fantastic new addition to our cultural offer and we are so grateful to Biffa Award for funding this project”.

Since 1997, Biffa Award has awarded grants totalling more than £189 million to thousands of worthwhile community and environmental projects across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The programme administers money donated by Biffa Group Ltd through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award Grants Manager, said: “It is brilliant to see that the funding we have awarded to Customs House, through Biffa Award’s Partnership Grants Scheme, will help to fuel an interest and passion for theatre in future generations.

"The stage space will be a valued resource for young children to learn and explore. We’re looking forward to seeing it in use.”