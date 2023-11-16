LIFE IS LOVELY: First birthday celebrations for Layla

Layla marked a milestone as she celebrated her first birthday this week.

I’m still in disbelief that Layla is now one when it only seems like yesterday I was heading to the hospital to welcome her into the world.

Whilst she had no clue it was her birthday I still made sure she had a special day for her first birthday.

The night before, Elijah helped her open up the presents from us and although it was Layla's birthday Elijah was quick to play with them all.

With two days off work I was determined to make the most of it with Layla and we headed to a sensory play area. It’s the first time she had visited one and loved every minute of it.

She was fascinated with the neon lights as they glowed in the dark room and the tranquillity of the room was so peaceful. I definitely think a space like that in my house would go down well.

Layla turns one

After the play area we went for a girly shopping trip together spending some of her birthday money on some trendy outfits and of course more toys.

Still continuing the birthday celebrations yesterday I took Layla swimming. She’s only been swimming once previously when she was much younger so now she was older it was time to see what she’d make of it.

The first ten minutes seemed to be a disaster as she wouldn’t stop crying but eventually settled and loved splashing and floating around in the pool.

However it wasn’t all fun and games for her birthday because turning one also means booster needles and no children like needles.

She was calmly asleep until the needles abruptly awoke and she filled the room with screams.

Poor Layla didn’t know what had happened and didn’t like what the nurse had done to her. Despite that, she did come round and flash her infectious smile again.

Layla turning one is a bittersweet experience for me. I’m happy to see her mark a special milestone as she continues to learn and grow but it’s a also a reminder that the more she grows I’m losing my baby.

As I won’t be having any more children I’ve clung onto the baby stage with Layla but I know she won’t be a baby forever. For now I make the most of her being little.