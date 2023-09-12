LIFE IS LOVELY: It's a new start for Elijah

Watch more videos on Shots!

It seemed those six weeks holidays flew over and in the blink of an eye Elijah is back to nursery.

Due to moving house earlier in the summer we decided to move Elijah to a new nursery closer to our new house and he's officially started his first week there.

We knew moving Elijah to a new nursery could possibly come with issues as he was just settling in at his old nursery and change can be scary for children but having his two friends Tommy and Isla start with him at nursery has made all the difference.

Elijah's first day nursery

It can be hard leaving them especially when they don't want you to go but knowing he has his two good friends and he's in a fun environment where he can learn and play soon takes the worries away.

I know he'll be having the best time at nursery as there's so much for him do and I'm really pleased with the nursery setting and all it has to offer. He seems to love the sand pit so far even it does mean half of the sand comes back home in his clothes and shoes.

Putting him in his nursery uniform for the first time was such a bittersweet moment seeing how smart he looked but also the realisation he is growing up and this time next year he'll be starting Reception.

It's good to have him back in a routine as that soon goes out the window in the school holidays and it can be hard adjusting back to normal. Here's hoping he has the best year at nursery making memories with his new friends.