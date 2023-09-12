Meet Teddy the therapy dog bringing joy to people in South Tyneside
Teddy fills the people of South Tyneside with happiness
and live on Freeview channel 276
The owner of a therapy dog who visits children with additional needs speaks of the joy her beloved pooch brings.
Toni Huskisson of Jarrow is the owner of Newfoundland dog Teddy age seven who spends his time visiting his friends at Keelman's Way School in Hebburn on a regular basis and has also visited pupils at the base at Fellgate school a few times.
Teddy is registered with Pets as Therapy,a national charity that enhances the health and wellbeing of thousands of people in communities across the UK.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
Volunteers and their temperament-assessed pets visit establishments such as care homes, hospitals, hospices, schools and prisons, bringing smiles to many faces.
Teddy has been registered with the charity for just over a year and has brought so much joy to everyone he has met in that time.
As well as visiting children with additional needs he also heads to work with Toni visiting adults with learning disabilities.
The 37-year-old said: "He is the biggest gentle giant who loves nothing more than getting attention and cuddles from everyone he meets, especially all the children he visits.
"He loves people as much as as they love him. He’s always been especially drawn to any person with special needs and he absolutely adores kids."