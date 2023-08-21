LIFE IS LOVELY: Last minute plans usually turn out to be the best

Yesterday we made the most of an unexpected and last minute planned trip to Morpeth with some of Kieran's family which resulted in a great day with the kids.

As a person I am always someone who loves schedules and routines and not often a spontaneous person as my anxiety means I like plans and timings of events but after a last minute invite I decided to make the most of the weather and take the kids up to Morpeth.

I'd never been to Carlisle Park before, in fact I don't think I'd been to Morpeth before so it was nice to go somewhere new and see what was there.

Elijah in the paddling pool

Elijah was excited when I told him he'd be able to go in the pool and as soon as we got there I changed both him and Layla in their swimming costumes so they could have a dip in the water.

Layla loved getting attention from her cousins Lily and Sophie and their friends whilst she had a little paddle in the water. The smile on her face said it all.

Elijah came prepared for pool with his ball and bucket and even roped me into coming in the water with him. Wherever there's water to play in that boy is in his element.

The park itself was lovely and if I had gone up earlier I would spent more time there but we were keen to go for a wander around Morpeth itself.

We finished off the day with some delicious ice-cream which seemed to go down a treat and certainly kept all the kids' energy levels up.

Despite it been a lovely warm day I still come back minus a tan and as pale as ever.