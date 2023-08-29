LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla is coming on leaps and bounds

I'm seeing such a big change in Layla lately as she's going through so many developments.

It's hard to be believe Layla is just past nine months old now and she is well and truly developed her own little personality.

Lately she's much more active as she's crawling and shuffling around the room to get where she wants to be or to grab a toy she has her eye on. If there's a baby Olympics event for crawling I think she could win.

A smiley Layla

I feel like it won't be long until she's walking as she is using people or furniture to pull herself up and feels so proud when she makes it onto her feet. I will need eyes in the back of my head once the walking starts and she's into everything.

It took a bit longer than I expected but she's finally starting to feed herself and loves trying food. Now she's found this skill she assumes she can put everything in her mouth until she realised that socks don't taste so good. With another tooth coming through she's certainly making the most of being able to try more foods.

When she's not exploring what's around her she makes sure her voice is heard with the words she says and the noises she makes. It's so cute hearing her babble on, it makes no sense to me but it's like she's having a full on conversation with herself in her unique baby language.