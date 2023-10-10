LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla is not shy when it comes to food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Layla is set to turn one next month her diet consists more of food than milk now and she's loving it.

I love the stage when babies start discovering more food tastes and textures and realise there's more to life than just milk.

It's become near enough impossible to eat food now without Layla hanging off us wanting to have a taste.

I can longer enjoy my chocolate and crisps in peace before the rustling of the packet pricks up her ears and she's crawling over staring and waiting for a taste.

Layla flashing her cheeky smile

As she's just a baby she doesn't understand she can't eat everything in sight but it doesn't stop her trying and she will certainly give anything a try.

Just like me Layla has a taste for sweeter things and you can see the excitement on her face when she sees milky bar buttons or a jar of baby chocolate pudding. I don't blame her they are both delicious.

I can just imagine in a few years time she'll be like Brucey from Matilda with the chocolate cake.

She loves her little snacks throughout the day and often tries to crawl to the snack cupboard to have a raid and see what she can get her hands on.

Like me and her dad she's a big pasta fan and each time she's given one of the baby pasta jar meals she demolishes the whole thing often wondering if there's going to be seconds.

It's good to see a baby that enjoys their food because it must be hard work having a fussy child that will only eat certain things.