LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla's enjoying a new lease of life

Now Layla is on the move crawling around and pulling herself up on furniture she's into everything but doesn't always get the chance to explore freely with Elijah around.

If you're a parent of a baby and toddler you know just how chaotic life can be and how rough toddlers can be with babies without realising.

A happy Layla

Although Elijah is just trying to play with Layla he can be a bit rough with her and doesn't quite understand how small she is compared to him and that she can't quite do everything he can just yet.

Layla enjoys exploring the toys and the environment around her but doesn't always get the chance to do that in peace but now things have changed.

With Elijah at nursery full-time Layla gets to rule the roost and can play with all the toys and crawl around without Elijah potentially tormenting her.

She seems to be loving the freedom and peace she's getting every day and certainly makes life easier as a parent without them fighting and annoying each other.

I did think because there's only one child in the house it would be much tidier but it seems to be even more messy as Layla's idea of fun is drag absolutely everything out and letting me tidy it up.