LIFE IS LOVELY: Let's talk about postnatal depression

Generally my column focuses on light topics but this week I wanted to use it talk about postnatal depression and why it's okay to not feel okay.

Studies suggest that eight in every 10 women suffer from 'baby blues' soon after giving birth but one in 10 of these women will go on to suffer from postnatal depression.

Even though the problem is quite common, it still seems quite a taboo subject to speak about.

Many women live in denial that they have postnatal depression and feel ashamed to admit it.

Holding Elijah at just a few days old back in 2020

I suffered post natal depression when I gave birth to Elijah in March 2020 but would never admit it at the time and did my best it ignore it until it all built up and got too much for me months down the line.

I know being a first time parent is hard as I had no idea what I was doing. I think my emotions were heightened having a baby the week of lockdown and navigating my way through it as a new mother.

At the time Kieran was working a lot of nightshifts and we lived with his dad who was a great help but the nights when it was just me and Elijah in the bedroom on our own I felt so lost and hopeless.

He was our beautiful rainbow baby but at night time I'd go through emotions of lying in bed crying feeling like I couldn't be his mam and felt so empty.

I think it was easier to hide this from the world because of lockdown restrictions but when I look back I was struggling so much in my own head and I wish I hadn't left it so long before I acted on it.

If I could go back to then I'd tell myself to not suffer for so long and that it does get better in time.

Giving my mental health has always been up and down when I fell pregnant with Layla I was concerned about going through the episode again but everything was okay second time round.

If any mothers are experiencing postnatal depression don't ever feel bad for the way you feel and know support is out there for you.

Be kind to yourself!