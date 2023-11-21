LIFE IS LOVELY: Letting go of my granda

This week’s parenting column comes with sad news following the recent passing of my Granda Ronnie.

Just four months after losing my nana to cancer my Granda sadly lost his battle to cancer just under two weeks ago as he passed away peacefully.

For as long as he could he battled the cancer and fought until the end until it was time to let go and leave this world.

Although he was my dad’s stepdad I’ve always seen Ronnie as my own grandfather as I didn’t have much a of relationship with my biological Granda and he passed away when I was 11 so have very few memories of him.

Ronnie had been part of the family way before I was born and he proved to me that family isn’t always blood.

Although we weren’t related it never stopped him from being a good grandfather to me and to my children too.

He loved when I would visit with them and would enjoy taking Elijah out in the garden to play and always telling Layla she was such a beautiful baby.

Cancer is cruel the way it takes away the person we know and love.

My Granda has always been fit for his age having served in the army, going out for walks and putting his hand to DIY work.

Most people start slowing down at 84 but he wasn’t your typical pensioner which is why it was sad to see the way he deteriorated becoming a shell of his former self.

As much as we didn’t want him to leave us it’s selfish of us to keep him here when he’s in so much pain. Sadly, when your time is up it’s up.

I take comfort knowing he passed peacefully and he didn’t have spend too much time apart from my nana. They are now reunited together in heaven.