A toy collective initiative will take place in South Shields this weekend to help support struggling parents.

As families feel the squeeze of the Cost of Living Crisis in the run up to Christmas, a South Tyneside Green Party councillor has arranged a free ‘Christmas Toy Collective’ to support struggling parents for the second year in a row.

Last year saw the first ever event held at Ocean Road Community Centre in South Shields and was deemed a success that Sarah will run it again this weekend.

The event is being run on a ‘no money needed’ basis – parents and carers are simply invited to drop in and take what items they can use for free.

All of the items donated are good pre-loved toys ranging from books, dolls, cars and everything in between.

Speaking of the initiative, Sarah said: "Last year it went really well and a lot of parents had said it had made a massive difference to them during the cost-of-living crisis.

"The reaction we got from children was amazing with some children saying it was the best toy shop they'd ever been to.

“It’s also an opportunity for people to pass on any good quality toys that their children may have outgrown and know that they’ll be put to good use, rather than thrown away to landfill.

READ MORE: South Shields chocolatier's 10kg chocolate Santa giveaway This year there will also be a baby section for any pre-loved baby clothes or items such as prams, Moses baskets etc which could help those expecting.

Donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Ocean Road Community Centre.