LIFE IS LOVELY: Making the most of the outdoors

As the days get brighter and the nights get lighter we are making the most it by enjoying time outdoors.

The winter months can be boring when it comes to entertaining the kids as it’s tool cold to play outside and there’s only much you can do inside or go to soft play.

Despite those blustery winds the weather is getting slightly warmer which means we can get outside more.

As summer approaches it means more time in the garden, so I’ve been making a start buying some outdoor toys for the garden for Layla and Elijah to play with.

Elijah and Layla enjoying the sand and water table

With plenty of toys they’ll be able to spend so much time in the garden enjoying the sun and it’s not often we get good weather in England so you have to enjoy it while it lasts.

The two most recent toys they’ve got for the garden is a sand and water table and a jet pack water blaster for Elijah and they’ve been so content playing with them.

The pair of them of played so well together on the sand and water table, granted I had no sand and had to improvise with flour which turned out to be very messy but they loved it.

When it comes to water, Elijah and Layla could play in it for hours. They’re such water babies which is why he was over the moon with his jet pack water blaster.

He was running around like a man on a mission squirting water on anything and everything including me which he found hilarious.

I’m looking forward to when the weather does get hot and I can get the paddling pool out or we can spend the days down the beach.