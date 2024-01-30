LIFE IS LOVELY: The importance of bonding between siblings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bond we have with our siblings is a one with many emotions, sometimes we fight and annoy each other but there's also the times we show how much we care and love our siblings.

Over the last 14 months I've had the pleasure of watching Elijah and Layla growing as siblings.

It hasn't always been easy. I know those early months must have been a struggle for Elijah as he had to share his parents with a new baby that needed a lot of attention.

Elijah and Layla driving the fire engine

Fast forward to present day and although they still have their moments of fighting with each other, they've become so close with one another.

Layla idolises her big brother, forever following him around and copying whatever he does, more so now that she's on her feet.

I know Elijah will grow up to protect

her as he loves it when she sits and cuddles into him and will say to her "hello cutie girl".

Whilst their both still so young having a sibling is slowly teaching them both the importance of sharing and to be kind to one another, even if some days that doesn't quite go to plan.

Despite the moments of jealousy and fights, two siblings who spend most of their time together will develop a deep love and friendship that will make them accomplices. As a parent it fills me with joy when I see them happily playing together making each other last.

I'm pretty sure when they get to their teenage years they'll be fighting over who takes the longest in the bathroom so I've got to savour these moments whilst their young.