LIFE IS LOVELY: The sleep regression phase has finally come to an end

For months I was enjoying a lovely night's sleep as Layla soon settled to sleeping through the night but all of a sudden the sleep regression hit and the full night's sleep came to an end.

For the last seven weeks or so Layla has either been waking up around 2/3am or waking up for the day at 5.30am making it impossible for me to go back to sleep before my alarm goes off and leaving me feeling very tired for the rest of the day.

I am a person that values their sleep and I know that's not always possible with a baby but I didn't anticipate the sleep regression lasting for so long. I'd hope each night she'd sleep through and after almost two months of waking up during the night or at the crack of dawn she finally slept right through.

A happy Layla

As Layla is eight months old it's common for babies to go through sleep regression at this age as part of their physical development however I hoped it wouldn't last for as long as it did. As she's slept through for the past week I'm hoping we are past the sleep regression stage and I'm not jinxing it by speaking about it publicly.

I'm not one for energy drinks or coffee so my early mornings couldn't even be boosted by caffeine so I just had to power through the day with a whole lot of complaining of how tired I was.

My sleep has been so much better the last week so if Layla could keep that up I'd appreciate it very much.