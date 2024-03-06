LIFE IS LOVELY: Why are girls clothes so much better than boys?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you ever noticed when you've been in the clothes section of a shop the girls clothes are much better than what's in the boys section?

Not only are the girls clothes better but there's so much more to choose from as well.

As I work on stocking up Elijah and Layla's spring and summer wardrobe it's become more apparent when shopping how much easier it is buying clothes for her than it is for him.

I could go into pretty much any shop that sold kids clothes and would be able to find something I like for Layla but it's a different story for Elijah.

I just want to know why so many boys clothes have dinosaurs or tractors on them? I don't mind a few bits of clothing with those patterns, but it seems to be on pretty much all boys clothes. Are all boys obsessed with dinosaurs and tractors that it needs to be on every item of clothing?

Whilst he does like superheroes and there's plenty of clothing with those on I don't want his wardrobe full of Hulk and Spider-Man apparel.

I've always dressed Elijah quite boyish so I'm not one for the neutral outfits which can make finding plain/casual clothing hard work.

I love buying clothes for Layla because the choice is endless and you can buy the cutest outfits for girls for fairly cheap.

I think shops need to offer more varied and a wider range of boys clothing otherwise he'll be dressing as Spider-Man and Hulk until his teens.