LIFE IS LOVELY: You can never be too organised when you're a parent

Naturally I am an organised person and always have been but when I became a parent I realised even more how important it was to be organised.

Being organised is key to staying in control of everyday life. As a parent, it’s much easier to juggle your family and work life if you keep organised.

I've always been one for routines and that notion solidified when I had children as I believe it's good to structure their days and give them a sense of security.

Juggling work and family life can be hard and there's so much to factor into your week including bath time, food shops, school, meal times, tidying up and more.

It's important to separate your time for all chores so you aren't burning yourself out but setting up a plan of action can help you stay on track of things.

Being organised can improve your emotional and mental health as leaving things until last minute causes unnecessary stress and chaos which is the last thing a busy parent needs.

Planning ahead is always a good thing whether it's sorting the school bags the night before, getting all the washing done before the weekend or preparing meals for the week you'll thank yourself later when you're not running around like a headless chicken.

Becoming a more organised parent will benefit your work performance. It will be a lot easier to focus at work if you’ve got everything under control at home and you'll have more time to enjoy with your children.

Whilst everyone's day-to-day routine may be different find a routine that works for you and try stick to it to ensure things run smoothly. Using to do lists and calendars are a good way of keeping track of everything going on.