Emmaus North East is thrilled to announce the opening of its new charity shop named Lucie’s Legacy at The Viking Centre in Jarrow.

The charity hosted a VIP launch event on Friday 15 September to celebrate the opening with special guests from legendary folk rock band, Lindisfarne.

Ray Laidlaw and Billy Mitchell were front and centre to declare the charity’s new flagship store well and truly open.

Ray said: “We’re delighted to be able to help Emmaus North East celebrate the opening of a new store which will provide vital revenue for the charity while offering the people of South Tyneside a lovely place to do some bargain hunting.

Lindisfarne's Billy Mitchell (left) and Ray Laidlaw preparing to open Emmaus North East's new flagship store in Jarrow. Credit - Paul Alexander Knox

“Emmaus North East does incredible work, offering support and hope to people who really need it. Sadly we’re seeing more and more people finding themselves struggling to keep a roof over their head, so this work is more crucial than ever.”

The shop, which sells a variety of pre-loved items from clothing and accessories to household goods and unique finds enjoyed a busy first weekend, with a queue of people waiting for it to open proper on Saturday morning.

Ruth Parker, Chief Executive of Emmaus North East, said: “The opening of our new store is part of the exciting next steps in expanding our social enterprises and transforming the future of Emmaus North East.

“The success of the store will allow us to support more people experiencing homelessness in the future. We look forward to welcoming people to the store as we continue our work with the communities across the North East.”

The name Lucie’s Legacy is a tribute to the life and work of Lucie Coutaz who made significant contributions to the Emmaus movement.

Emmaus North East currently supports up to 22 formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home, meaningful work and support for as long as they need it.

The charity now operates five social enterprises, including three charity shops and a community launderette.

The opening celebrations for Emmaus North East's new flagship store, Lucie's Legacy in Jarrow. Credit - Paul Alexander Knox

The fifth is a busy wood workshop located on St Hilda’s industrial estate in South Shields where old pieces of furniture are upcycles and new pieces are built from recycled wood.

Lucie’s Legacy will offer a wide range of good quality furniture, white goods, clothes and bric-a-brac. It will also stock refurbished and upcycled items that have been given a new lease of life by companions at Emmaus North East.

Chair of Emmaus North East’s Board of Trustees, John Machin, said: “Lucie’s Legacy will improve the financial situation of Emmaus North East.

“This, in combination with the recent expansion of its residence in Stanhope Road, South Shields and the strengthening of its organisation, will further enhance the ability of the charity to support people who are homeless and disadvantaged in the North East.”