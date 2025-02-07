Little Comets set to play Sunderland Pop Recs gig as part of UK tour

Little Comets, a Jarrow-based indie band, are heading back on the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrow-based Little Comets have announced that they are heading back on tour, with the band set to play Sunderland’s Pop Recs as part of their Spring UK Tour as

The indie trio will play the High Street West venue on Saturday, April 5, as they bring a mixture of new and old material to audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Comets, which is made up to brothers Rob and Michael Coles and Matt Saxon, will have released three new singles before they perform at Pop Recs - with ‘HIJKL’ released on February 4, ‘PRAWN’ coming on March 7 and then ‘FUTURE IMPROVEMENT PLANS’ coming just ten days later on March 17.

Jarrow-based Little Comets are heading back on the road with their UK Spring Tour - with a show at Sunderland's Pop Recs as part of the line-up of gigs. | Other 3rd Party

The trio have reassured fans that their popular hits such as ‘Dancing Song’, ‘Bridge Burn’ and ‘Worry’ will all feature during their Spring UK Tour.

With their fifth album and second tour to follow by the end of the year, the show at Sunderland’s Pop Recs will give their fans in the North East the perfect chance to reconnect with the band.

The full schedule for Little Comets’ Spring UK Tour is as follows:

March 27: Cambridge Portland Arms.

Cambridge Portland Arms. March 28: Birmingham Mamma Roux.

Birmingham Mamma Roux. March 29: Brighton Patterns.

Brighton Patterns. March 30: Bristol Jam Jar.

Bristol Jam Jar. April 3: Liverpool District.

Liverpool District. April 4: Sheffield Network.

Sheffield Network. April 5 : Sunderland Pop Recs.

: Sunderland Pop Recs. April 6: Glasgow Stereo.

You can get tickets for the upcoming tour by visiting: https://www.littlecomets.com/.