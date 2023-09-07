Little Mix icon Jade Thirlwall shares trip to South Shields video

Watch more videos on Shots!

South Shields born superstar, Jade Thirlwall has shared a video on TikTok, showing her fans what she does on a home visit to our seaside town.

30-year-old Jade, who shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2011 as part of Little Mix, alongside fellow Sanddancer Perrie Edwards, as well as Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, is reportedly working on her debut solo music.

But in her down time, Jade loves to come back to South Shields , bringing her boyfriend Jordan Stephens, and two dogs, Spike and Mimi along with her.

In the TikTok video, which was captioned: “Trip to South Shields featuring me giving you a trip advisor review of every local business, take care and see you in Arbeia x”, Jade uses an edited voice filter to narrate her day in South Shields.

She begins with a walk along The Leas with her two dogs and her boyfriend, a place that is known for being a perfect dog walking spot in South Shields.

The couple then visited Bessy’s Sweet Bakes, a coffee and cake van located on South Shields seafront. “We always stop off there and get a little treat,” Jade explained on the video. She then headed to the absolutely iconic ice cream parlour, Minchella’s for an ice cream.

Then, she met up with friends to hang out in her very own bar, Arbeia, which is located on Ocean Road. She shared clips of cocktails and pizza from the bar, and said: “We serve cocktails and we also do pizzas. Not to be bias or anything but they are delicious!”

Jade’s next visit was to South Shields Football Club, to which she is an honorary president. She watched a match with her dad, uncle and cousins, explaining: “Whenever I’m home I always try to watch a match.”

The next clip was of Jade and Jordan taking their adorable dogs for another walk, this time along the beach on South Shields seafront, before she shared clips of a take-away Sunday roast.