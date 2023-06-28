Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall meets fans in South Shields

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall made the day of three delighted fans when they were able to meet her for the first time.

South Shields born Jade, gained fame at only 18-years-old after winning the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, as part of Little Mix - alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson.

Little Mix became the first group to win the competition, despite previous girl groups struggling in the shows.

After their win, Little Mix embarked on an incredibly successful career spanning eleven years, where they released seven albums, seven UK tours, a reality television talent show, two books and much more.

At the height of their music career, Little Mix achieved five number one hits, and won three BRIT awards, which included being the first girl group to win Best Group at the BRIT awards in 2021.

After announcing their hiatus, the three remaining members of Little Mix announced that they would be releasing their own solo music this year.

While Leigh-Anne released her debut single Don’t Say Love on Friday, June 16, Jade and Perrie are yet to release their own music. However, Perrie announced via TikTok that she is currently working on her debut solo album.

This week, Jade enjoyed a visit back to her hometown of South Shields. She posted video clips to her Instagram Story, which saw the 30-year-old singer enjoying a pizza with young family members in her own bar, Arbeia - located on Ocean Road.

Today, Jade reposted a video clip to her Instagram Story from a fan account named @jadethirwallxox_, which showed three fans happily meeting Jade in the bar.

In the video, Jade, who is wearing a relaxed outfit a white vest top with baggy camouflage printed trousers, greets the fans by giving them a big hug each.