Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall honours Lionesses with throwback football photo shoot

South Shields-born singer Jade Thirlwall , showed her support for the Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup Final, by sharing images of herself from a football-themed photo shoot.

30-year-old Jade, formerly of the incredibly successful girl group Little Mix, shared two photos to her Instagram story yesterday (Sunday, August 20), which showed the star as a teenager, kitted out in a red and white ‘football’ outfit, just before she shot to fame after appearing on and winning The X Factor in 2011.

The first photo shared by Jade was of herself on the back of another model, wearing a red long sleeved top, white shorts, red socks and white high heels, while holding a ball triumphantly in one hand.

The image, which was edited on to a football stadium background, was accompanied by a caption which read: “Bringing this stunning photo back from a shoot I did in 2010 to celebrate the women’s final. Don’t ask.”

The second photo shared was of Jade delivering a kick to a ball, as she stands in front of a goal post. Jade shared various crying laughing emojis as well as skull emojis, to represent her feelings towards the photo.

Jade had chosen to play the song, Call Me A Lioness (Self Esteem) by Hope FC, which was released specifically for England’s Women’s Team this year, in the background of the second image.