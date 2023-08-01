Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall joins South Shields FC for LGBTQ+ inclusion workshops

Members of South Shields FC’s men’s, women’s, academy and office teams have got involved with a series of workshops that were held by national LGBTQ+ charity, Stonewall.

The sessions were held in a marquee at the 1st Cloud Arena and were joined by Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, who is the honorary president of SSFC and an ally of Stonewall.

The workshops focused on education, inclusivity and creating a safe space within sporting teams for anyone from the LGBTQ+ community.

Jade recently held a charity Pride Day at her South Shields bar, Arbeia, on Sunday, July 23, with the event consisting of a community fair, a Stonewall workshop and live performances from various music acts.

Jade Thirlwall with representatives of the SSFC women’s team, office team and Stonewall. Photo: SSFC.

The global superstar has expressed how important supporting Stonewall is to her and hopes that the workshops will have a positive impact.

Jade said: “It is so important to me to ensure that people from the LGBTQ+ community have access to safe spaces in their hometowns, and fully inclusive environments in which they can meet other people from the community.

“This extends to the sporting world, where safe spaces and inclusivity for all teams and staff members is not negotiable. It is imperative.

Jade Thirlwall addresses the workshop. Photo: SSFC.

“The positivity, inclusivity, education, and empowerment that came out of these events and workshops is incredible and it is testament to the phenomenal work of Stonewall.

“It has been an honour to work alongside them to bring these events to South Shields.”

South Shields FC is a supporter of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign and encourages its players, staff and fans to stand as LGBTQ+ allies.

Blair Adams, SSFC captain, has explained why it was key that the players got involved in the workshops at the 1st Cloud Arena.

He commented: “This was an event the players were extremely keen to get involved in.

“It’s important that we continue to educate ourselves on this issue because it’s vital we ensure everyone – regardless of their background – feels able to be themselves not just at football matches, but in their life in general.

“Visible support like this can only have a positive impact and we are proud to support the outstanding work carried out by charities like Stonewall.