Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall raises £11,000 for charity through sale of stage clothes

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has helped to raise an incredible £11,000 for charity through the sale of her old clothes.

The South Shields singer has been selling clothes she has worn at various events to fans around the world through business Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency in a bid to raise funds for South Tyneside cancer charity Cancer Connections.

The 25-year-old is a patron of the charity based on Harton Lane, South Shields.

Kerrie Katopodis has been selling Jade Thirlwall's old clothes to raise funds for Cancer Connections.

In her role Jade has taken part in fundraising events including the annual Boxing day Dip in South Shields, and holds meet and greet with fans and those affected by the work of the charity.

The singer donates hundreds of items to Empire Clothing, in Ocean Road, South Shields each year.

Now store owner Kerrie Katopodis, has announced that the sale of the stars clothes has raised £11,000 this year alone for the charity.

She said: “These are really high-end items but we sell them cheap because a lot of Little Mix fans are children and don’t have disposable income.

Empire staff (L-R) Louise White and Katie Donald.

“We get some girls who return every time an auction is on and buy five or six things a year, so they buy quite a lot.

“They post photos of themselves wearing the stuff and it is lovely to see.”

Kerrie, who is also the owner of club House of Diamonds and Club Del Mar in South Shields, continued: “Jade sees everything that we do and she orchestrates things in terms of the prices.

“Jade will say I was wearing it to this event and this person was present, so she is very involved and we keep her updated.

Jade Thirlwall and her Little Mix bandmates wearing the skirt she donated to the charity.

“We sell the clothes worldwide to the likes of America and Germany, it is rare that we sell things in the UK.

“We post the items internationally and it is like a dream come true when they arrive for the likes of a nine-year-old girl to receive a piece from us that has been worn by Jade.”

The most popular items bought by fans are the clothes Jade has worn during her performances and whilst on tour.

Many of the clothes are designer and one-off pieces made especially for the star.

Jade Thirlwall wearing the scarf on stage during a Little Mix performance.

Clothes worn on the likes of the Get Weird tour raise the most for the charity with bids coming in art around £200, but Kerrie says such items would normally cost thousands.

She said: “You would pay thousands for that kind of stuff because it is custom made, but because you are buying off Jade you get it for the fraction of the price.”

The store which also sells pre-loved ladies wear and wedding dresses, even sells Jade’s Boxing Day Dip costumes to devoted fans. Every person who buys an item worn by Jade receives a hand written card from the star thanking them for their support for the charity.

Kerrie says Jade signs hundreds of these at a time to ensure every fan receives a special message.

Kerrie added: “Jade spends a lot of time writing out hundreds of cards by hand. “You couldn’t ask for a better patron for a charity.”

Cancer Connections Co-Founder Deborah Roberts said: “We are absolutely delighted the sale of Jade’s clothes is bringing so much into the charity. “Jade is an amazing patron and a great role model who always takes the time to help us.”

The skirt worn by Jade Thirlwall that was up for sale to raise funds for Cancer Connections.

To find out more search Empire New and Pre-Loved Dress Agency on Facebook and Instagram.

A scard donated by Jade Thirlwall from the Little Mix Get Weird tour.