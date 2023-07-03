Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall steals the show at LGBTQ+ event

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall , provided celebrity party-goers with an impromptu lip-sync performance at an LGBTQ+ event held in London over the weekend.

The event was hosted by fashion designer Henry Holland, with the likes of singer Rita Ora, Derry Girls actress Nicola Coughlan, radio DJ Clara Amfo, and Naked Attraction presenter Anna Richardson in attendance. The main aim of the event was to celebrate London Pride and to raise money for LGBTQ+ charities, AKT and Not A Phase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While iconic drag performers, Tayce, Jonbers Blonde, Barbs and Violet Chachki brought the entertainment, Jade also gave a performance during the event, performing the choreography from Little Mix’s Touch music video.

A video of Jade dancing on top of a booth, was uploaded to Instagram by host Henry Holland, alongside a slideshow of images from the event. In the clip, other guests at the event are clapping and cheering Jade on throughout her performance with Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK series four star Jonbers Blonde.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Jade reposted the video to her Instagram Story, with a caption that read: “@henryholland: Do you mind doing a little lip sync with @jonbersblonde? Me 3 cocktails and a shot in:”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old singer from South Shields is a known ally and supporter of the @LGBTQ+ community. In 2021, she won the Allyship award at the Gay Times Honours and the following year she was nominated for Celebrity Ally at the British LGBT Awards.