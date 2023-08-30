Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall teases new music with photo in studio

Since Little Mix announced a hiatus in 2022, fans of the girl group have been patiently awaiting solo music from the three remaining members, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Leigh-Anne has been the first of the trio to release music so far, with her debut single Don’t Say Love, released in June. Her second single, which will feature Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, My Love is due to be released this September.

However, we are yet to hear of any solo work from the two Sanddancers from the group, Jade and Perrie.

While Perrie revealed to fans via TikTok in June that she is currently working on her first solo album, Jade has remained tight-lipped about future projects.

Today though (Wednesday, September 30), fans of the 30-year-old singer were given a sneak peek as to what’s to come, as Jade reposted a photo of herself working in a music studio.

The photo which shows what appears to be Jade sitting a music studio desk, was originally posted onto the Instagram story of music producer, LOSTBOY. Jade then reposted the image to her own Instagram story.

The only other indication of Jade working on solo music in the studio was when an image of the South Shields singer and DJ Jax Jones circulated back in 2021.

DJ Jax Jones told the Official Charts UK : "I know that she needs and wants to make [her solo music] perfect. She wants it all to evolve at the right speed. It would be really selfish of me to say, Jade, let’s just get this out.”