Little Mix star Perrie Edwards announces solo album is coming soon

South Shields superstar Perrie Edwards, has announced that she is currently working on her upcoming debut solo album, in a TikTok video.

29-year-old Perrie, who studied Performing Arts at Newcastle College before becoming a huge pop star at only 18 years old, after winning The X Factor UK in 2011 as part of Little Mix.

Little Mix (who also consisted of fellow Sanddancer Jade Thirlwall), went on to become one of the biggest UK girl groups, and enjoyed 11 successful years together, before deciding to call time on the group in May 2022 to focus on their personal lives and solo projects.

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne announced that they will all be working on solo music, set to be released this year.

Leigh-Anne was the first to release her debut single, Don’t Say Love which was officially released on Friday, June 16. Perrie and Jade have shown support to their former band member, whose single is climbing up the Official UK Charts.

While we are yet to hear of any solo music from Jade or Perrie, the latter has confirmed that a solo album is currently being worked on.

In a video posted to Perrie’s TikTok account , the star ran through a beautiful home, wearing a t-shirt, pleated skirt and white trainers. As Perrie runs through the home to the song This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole, she goes into various rooms of the house, which have other people in, alongside instruments and recording equipment.

Perrie Edwards at the Attitude awards

In the video, captions layered across the footage read: “pov you’re at a writing camp but first TikTok”, “and it’s because I’m working hard on my first solo ALBUM!”, “It’s so much fun and I’m loving every minute of it”, “We’re getting there, one song at a time”.