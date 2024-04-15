Little Mix star Perrie Edwards knocks Beyonce off top spot two days after debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields born Perrie Edwards has much to celebrate at the moment, as only two days after the release of her debut single, Forget About Us, she has achieved a number one spot.

The 30-year-old made her solo debut on Friday, April 12, with her brand-new track Forget About Us, which has been co-written with chart-topper Ed Sheeran.

This is the first time we have heard Perrie as a solo artist, and she has confirmed that her debut is also complete, and is set to be released soon.

For the album, she has worked with the likes of recent six time BRIT award winner, RAYE, among many other exciting people in the music industry.

Following the release of Forget About Us, Perrie hosted and performed at an exclusive initiate celebratory release party on the evening of Friday, April 12.

The event, which was held at an undisclosed location saw Perrie surprise fans, as well as friends and family with the first live performance of Forget About Us.

Now, only two days following her debut, the former Little Mix star has achieved a number one with Forget About Us, from the UK’s biggest chart show - The Big Top 40.

Not only has she achieved a number one, in doing so Perrie has knocked Beyonce’s viral country track TEXAS HOLD ‘EM from the top spot.

Perrie Edwards has achieved a number one with her debut single, Forget About Us. Credit: The Big Top 40 Instagram.

The news was announced via The Big Top 40 Instagram page, where they shared an image of Perrie proudly presenting her new award.