Little Mix star Perrie Edwards partners with mental health charity

South Shields pop star, who rose to fame after winning the X Factor with the girl group Little Mix in 2011, has partnered up with a mental health charity on a brand-new campaign.

The girl group which also consisted of South Shields star Jade Thirlwall, enjoyed a successful 11 year career before disbanded this time last year, after their final UK tour.

The members of the band have now been focusing on solo projects, including working on their own music, which they are yet to release.

Perrie, who attended Mortimer Secondary School and Newcastle College before becoming a successful singer, has now partnered up with mental health charity Better Help on a new campaign.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, to share the news with her 17.6 million followers.

Perrie captioned the post announcing her partnership: “I’ve found that opening up about my mental health has really helped me to better understand and take control of my anxiety.

“Therapy is something that I truly believe everyone can benefit from, but sadly it’s not always accessible. I’m so excited to announce my partnership with @betterhelp Together, we’re on a mission to make therapy accessible and to break the stigma around mental health.”

The star continued: “This is an opportunity for YOU to give therapy a try by having access to one FREE month of therapy. You’ll be matched with a credentialed therapist, and at the end of the month, you will decide whether you would like to take it further.

“We’re giving away up to £3,000,000 worth of therapy to help you prioritise your mental health and start your journey towards healing.”

Please visit the BetterHelp website for more information.

