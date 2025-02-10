Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall appeals for fan votes after BRIT Award nomination

South Shields singer Jade Thirlwall is up for a BRIT award.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, from South Shields, has been nominated for a BRIT Award and fans have the opportunity to help her win.

Jade, who released her debut solo single in 2024, is battling it out to be crowned the winner of the BRIT’s Pop Act category.

South Shields singer Jade Thirlwall has been nominated in the ‘Pop Act’ category at the 2025 BRIT Awards. | Getty Images

The 32-year-old is competing against Charli xcx, Dua Lipa, Lola Young and Myles Smith for the award - with the winner announced at the 2025 BRIT Awards on Saturday, March 1.

Fans of Jade will have the chance to cast one vote a day up until Friday, February 14, and the singer has taken to Instagram to tell fans how they can get involved.

She said: “I am nominated for BRIT ‘Best Pop Act’ which is a fan-voted category.

“So if you would like to vote for me, then you can head to the BRIT’s WhatsApp channel or you can go to https://www.brits.co.uk/vote.

“When you do so, you can choose the Pop Act category and select Jade to cast your vote.

“Thank you very much in advance! You get one vote per day and anyone, anywhere in the world can vote.”

Voting for the BRIT’s fan-voted categories is open until 11.59pm on February 14.