Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall pays homage to South Shields FC in debut solo music video

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has given a nod to South Shields Football Club in her debut solo music video.

South Shields star Jade Thrilwall released ‘Angel of My Dreams’ on Friday, July 19 - her first solo song since Little Mix announced a hiatus in 2022.

Along with releasing the single, Jade also dropped a music video, in which she paid a subtle homage to South Shields Football Club.

In the opening shots of the music video, the Little Mix star can be seen walking up a street wearing a Mariner’s scarf - something which can be seen throughout the video.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has paid tribute to South Shields Football Club in her debut solo music video. | Other 3rd Party

In 2020, Jade became honorary president and also a shareholder at South Shields FC as she set about increasing the club’s profile on a national and international scale.

Jade’s debut song has been a hit with fans and critics, with rumours suggesting that it is a swipe at Simon Cowell and his music label, Syco.

The 31-year-old competed in The X Factor in 2011 and although she auditioned as a solo artist, Jade was chosen to be a part of the newly-formed girl group Little Mix.

Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox The four-piece went on to win the show, becoming the first group to do so. After X Factor, they soon established themselves as one of the most successful girl groups of the UK, achieving five number one singles.

The group became a trio when Jesy Nelson left in 2020; however, it took until 2023 for Leigh-Anne Pinnock to become the first to release any solo music.

Perrie Edwards, Jade’s fellow Sanddancer, was the second with her debut single releasing earlier this year.