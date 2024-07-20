Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall pays homage to South Shields FC in debut solo music video
South Shields star Jade Thrilwall released ‘Angel of My Dreams’ on Friday, July 19 - her first solo song since Little Mix announced a hiatus in 2022.
Along with releasing the single, Jade also dropped a music video, in which she paid a subtle homage to South Shields Football Club.
In the opening shots of the music video, the Little Mix star can be seen walking up a street wearing a Mariner’s scarf - something which can be seen throughout the video.
In 2020, Jade became honorary president and also a shareholder at South Shields FC as she set about increasing the club’s profile on a national and international scale.
Jade’s debut song has been a hit with fans and critics, with rumours suggesting that it is a swipe at Simon Cowell and his music label, Syco.
The 31-year-old competed in The X Factor in 2011 and although she auditioned as a solo artist, Jade was chosen to be a part of the newly-formed girl group Little Mix.
The four-piece went on to win the show, becoming the first group to do so. After X Factor, they soon established themselves as one of the most successful girl groups of the UK, achieving five number one singles.
The group became a trio when Jesy Nelson left in 2020; however, it took until 2023 for Leigh-Anne Pinnock to become the first to release any solo music.
Perrie Edwards, Jade’s fellow Sanddancer, was the second with her debut single releasing earlier this year.
