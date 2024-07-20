Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall pays homage to South Shields FC in debut solo music video

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th Jul 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has given a nod to South Shields Football Club in her debut solo music video.

South Shields star Jade Thrilwall released ‘Angel of My Dreams’ on Friday, July 19 - her first solo song since Little Mix announced a hiatus in 2022.

Along with releasing the single, Jade also dropped a music video, in which she paid a subtle homage to South Shields Football Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the opening shots of the music video, the Little Mix star can be seen walking up a street wearing a Mariner’s scarf - something which can be seen throughout the video.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has paid tribute to South Shields Football Club in her debut solo music video.Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has paid tribute to South Shields Football Club in her debut solo music video.
Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has paid tribute to South Shields Football Club in her debut solo music video. | Other 3rd Party

In 2020, Jade became honorary president and also a shareholder at South Shields FC as she set about increasing the club’s profile on a national and international scale.

Jade’s debut song has been a hit with fans and critics, with rumours suggesting that it is a swipe at Simon Cowell and his music label, Syco. 

Read more: Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall joins South Shields FC for LGBTQ+ inclusion workshops

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 31-year-old competed in The X Factor in 2011 and although she auditioned as a solo artist, Jade was chosen to be a part of the newly-formed girl group Little Mix. 

Stay up to date with the Shields Gazette’s latest headlines and get a newsletter delivered to your inbox The four-piece went on to win the show, becoming the first group to do so. After X Factor, they soon established themselves as one of the most successful girl groups of the UK, achieving five number one singles. 

The group became a trio when Jesy Nelson left in 2020; however, it took until 2023 for Leigh-Anne Pinnock to become the first to release any solo music.

Perrie Edwards, Jade’s fellow Sanddancer, was the second with her debut single releasing earlier this year.

Related topics:Jade ThirlwallSouth ShieldsLittle MixJesy NelsonPerrie EdwardsLeigh-Anne Pinnock

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice